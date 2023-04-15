Atria Investments Inc Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after buying an additional 451,493 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,905,000 after buying an additional 427,561 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $99,503,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 523.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 407,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 571,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,975,000 after purchasing an additional 359,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $225.65 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.