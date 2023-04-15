Atria Investments Inc Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

