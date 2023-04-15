Atria Investments Inc Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.2 %

CL opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

