Atria Investments Inc Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,386 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 62.8% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% in the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

Pfizer stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $232.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.