Atria Investments Inc Purchases 1,701 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.03 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.