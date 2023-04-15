Atria Investments Inc Purchases 2,565 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADI stock opened at $188.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.54 and its 200 day moving average is $168.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

