Atria Investments Inc Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $165.30 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,961 shares of company stock worth $4,796,057. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.27.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

