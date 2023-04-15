Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $137.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.83.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

