Atria Investments Inc Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

