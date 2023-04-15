Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,727 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 45,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP opened at $98.90 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $104.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.54.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

