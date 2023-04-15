Atria Investments Inc Sells 210,777 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,777 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $690,043,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,239 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,350 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,883,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,356 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.