Atria Investments Inc Sells 210,777 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,777 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $690,043,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,239 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,350 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,883,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,356 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.53.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
