Atria Investments Inc Trims Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 26.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $5,087,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2,572.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $228.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

