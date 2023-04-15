Atria Investments Inc Trims Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FJUN. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 111,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 69,122 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the third quarter worth $788,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 69.3% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Price Performance

BATS:FJUN opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.