Atria Investments Inc Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,132 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $73.96.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

