AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,617.92

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2,617.92 and last traded at $2,615.27, with a volume of 76097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,598.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,483.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,430.34.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.