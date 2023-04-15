Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.39

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 317994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
