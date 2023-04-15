Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.39

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 317994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,786,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after acquiring an additional 527,631 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 546,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.