Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells $31,727.64 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christophe Couturier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72.

Avantor Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 9,969.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,954,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $92,405,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.27.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Stories

