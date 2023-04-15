B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

NYSE:FBRT opened at $12.26 on Thursday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 82.63, a current ratio of 82.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -171.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

