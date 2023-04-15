Balentine LLC Buys 318 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Balentine LLC grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Moody’s by 14.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,662,000 after acquiring an additional 45,601 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Moody’s by 10.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 84.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moody’s Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.33.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $302.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.52 and its 200-day moving average is $287.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $339.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.