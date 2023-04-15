Balentine LLC Has $741,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $52.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SLB shares. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.