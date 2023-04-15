Balentine LLC Purchases 3,220 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Balentine LLC raised its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Block by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $64.04 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average is $67.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.58.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $2,048,907.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,880 shares of company stock valued at $25,029,683 in the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.