Balentine LLC Purchases 4,890 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 120.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,946 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,440,680,000 after purchasing an additional 64,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $312,911,000 after purchasing an additional 220,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,002,902 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $80,553,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,366 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $95,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $82.55 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $288,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,929.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $288,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,929.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.88 per share, with a total value of $25,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,878.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,837 shares of company stock valued at $701,030 and sold 35,617 shares valued at $2,805,070. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.