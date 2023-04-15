Balentine LLC Purchases 883 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in EOG Resources by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after acquiring an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.87.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $121.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.36. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.