Balentine LLC Sells 2,156 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Balentine LLC trimmed its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,181.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 74,797 shares of company stock worth $2,609,558 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.