Balentine LLC Sells 8,530 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 804.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,226 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 11.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after buying an additional 210,945 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 60.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 20,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASX. China Renaissance downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASX stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASE Technology

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.