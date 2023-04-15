Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 13,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 26,423 shares.The stock last traded at $2.53 and had previously closed at $2.49.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.0034 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 138,029 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,660,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 38,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Further Reading

