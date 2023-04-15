Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 238.56 ($2.95).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BARC shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.22) to GBX 270 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.97) to GBX 200 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 238 ($2.95) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.97) to GBX 250 ($3.10) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

BARC opened at GBX 157.88 ($1.96) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 160.07. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 198.86 ($2.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.27, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.67%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 2,333.33%.

In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of £9,766.62 ($12,094.89). 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

