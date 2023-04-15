Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 106.3% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 28.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,801,000 after buying an additional 767,699 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,550,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,751,000 after buying an additional 703,646 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,462,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,490,000 after buying an additional 605,811 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.11.

CVX opened at $172.44 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

