Bell Bank Sells 641 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bell Bank decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.28 and its 200 day moving average is $105.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

