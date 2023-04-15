Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
BLCM opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
