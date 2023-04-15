Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BLCM opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.