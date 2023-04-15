BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

