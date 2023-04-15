BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 404 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 348.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 66.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 104.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3,565.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after buying an additional 468,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day moving average is $71.44.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

