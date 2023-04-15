BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 683.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $71.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $77.50.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

