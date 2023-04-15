BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Ecolab by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $164.37 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

