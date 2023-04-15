BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.5 %
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.
ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on COP shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.45.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
