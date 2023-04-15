BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $108.50 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on COP shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.45.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.