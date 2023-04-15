BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 15,175.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $208.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.42.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.86.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

