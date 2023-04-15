BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $41,000 Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1,804.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.51. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.29. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,239. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Stories

