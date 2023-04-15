BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $89,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $227.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

