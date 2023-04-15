BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 258.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,169,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,615,000 after acquiring an additional 127,779 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,356,000 after acquiring an additional 960,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,098,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,221,000 after acquiring an additional 63,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,768,000 after acquiring an additional 359,672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $188.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.63 and a 200 day moving average of $179.00. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $206.79.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

