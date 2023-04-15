BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,236 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PZA. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,774,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,171,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 147,873 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 437,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 304,590 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 191,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 206.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 214,972 shares during the period.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.88 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.