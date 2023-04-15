BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $120.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.60. The stock has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

