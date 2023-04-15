BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 408.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $277.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.