BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,307 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,278,000 after purchasing an additional 777,200 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,059 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,893,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,616,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after acquiring an additional 919,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

