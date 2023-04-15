BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

See Also

