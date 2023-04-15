BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 45.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $122.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.17. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is -126.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.58.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

