BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 401 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ALLETE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 10.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in ALLETE by 51.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in ALLETE by 109.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 56,306 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $63.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.05. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $67.45.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Sidoti upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

ALLETE Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.