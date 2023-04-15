BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 844 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,998,964,000 after purchasing an additional 417,578 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,852,000 after buying an additional 131,879 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,018,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,255,000 after acquiring an additional 137,009 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

MCHP stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.37. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

