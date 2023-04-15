BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FREL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $24.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.87. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $33.84.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

