BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,202,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,392 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Insider Activity

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DGX opened at $142.34 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.08.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

