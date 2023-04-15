Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Small Cap Consu Forecasts (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Small Cap Consu reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 75.40% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $164.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.53 million.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Down 1.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

BWMX stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 4,210,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,029,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 12.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1311 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

